iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,041 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.9% in the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 34,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 67,413 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,868,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $35.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $5.494 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.86.

