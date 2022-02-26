iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,740,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,761,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,088,000 after purchasing an additional 210,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,149,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,579,000 after purchasing an additional 196,495 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,247,000 after purchasing an additional 700,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,989,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,169,000 after purchasing an additional 220,391 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $109.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

