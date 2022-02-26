iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.89

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.89 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 7137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)
iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).
