iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.89

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.89 and last traded at $76.29, with a volume of 7137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

