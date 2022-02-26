iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $232.10

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $232.10 and last traded at $234.65, with a volume of 6797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.30.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

