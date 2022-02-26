iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Reduced by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

IJJ opened at $107.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.56 and a 12 month high of $114.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

