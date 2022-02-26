Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on April 11th

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 73.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.
Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Itaú Unibanco has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71.
ITUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th.
Itaú Unibanco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
