IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Announces Earnings Results

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of ISEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,242. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,517 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,580.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISEE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

