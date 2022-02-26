Jack in the Box Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jack in the Box in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.51.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $87.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after buying an additional 431,014 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $106,700,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 292,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

