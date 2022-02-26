Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,593 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 25.4% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,333,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,100,000 after acquiring an additional 270,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 1,677.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 409,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,041,000 after purchasing an additional 386,349 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in RingCentral by 10.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,624,000 after purchasing an additional 32,810 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter valued at $69,274,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RingCentral by 23.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after purchasing an additional 55,275 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $127.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.49 and a twelve month high of $390.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

