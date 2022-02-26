Jackson Wealth Management LLC Acquires 473 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up 1.3% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 164.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after acquiring an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after buying an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD opened at $249.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $186.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

