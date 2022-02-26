Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,302 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 92.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 301,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,095,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 610.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.30 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.23 and a one year high of $110.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.42.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

