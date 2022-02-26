Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.20. 688,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,789. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.