JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) & Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Critical Contrast

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) and Majic Wheels (OTCMKTS:MJWL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

JAKKS Pacific has a beta of 2.63, meaning that its share price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Majic Wheels has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for JAKKS Pacific and Majic Wheels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JAKKS Pacific 0 1 0 0 2.00 Majic Wheels 0 0 0 0 N/A

JAKKS Pacific presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given JAKKS Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JAKKS Pacific is more favorable than Majic Wheels.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.5% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of JAKKS Pacific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Majic Wheels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JAKKS Pacific -2.70% 115.58% 5.32% Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JAKKS Pacific and Majic Wheels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JAKKS Pacific $515.87 million 0.28 -$14.27 million ($5.60) -2.68 Majic Wheels N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Majic Wheels has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JAKKS Pacific.

Summary

JAKKS Pacific beats Majic Wheels on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products. The Halloween segment markets and sells Halloween costumes and accessories and everyday costume play products. The company was founded by Stephen G. Berman and Jack Friedman in January 1995 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Majic Wheels Company Profile

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

