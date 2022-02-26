James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect James River Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. James River Group has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The firm has a market cap of $988.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.41.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of James River Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of James River Group from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 22,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About James River Group (Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.