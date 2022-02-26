Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 195,746 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,746 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.23% of General Mills worth $82,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $67.99 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.22.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total value of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.