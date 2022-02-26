Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,653 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $86,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $53,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock worth $1,435,123. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WSFS Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

WSFS opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

WSFS Financial Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.