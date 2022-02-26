Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 53,121 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,121 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.73% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $71,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,047,000 after buying an additional 51,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,868,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRI opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.66. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.