Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 7,831 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,637,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.19% of Yext worth $79,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Yext by 331.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,771,000 after purchasing an additional 111,083 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,144,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Yext alerts:

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $84,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,131 shares of company stock worth $768,738. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YEXT opened at $7.43 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $963.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yext has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Yext Profile (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.