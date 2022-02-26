JB Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.35.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,975 shares of company stock worth $2,626,943 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 1-year low of $43.91 and a 1-year high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

