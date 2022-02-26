JB Capital LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $136.02 and a 52-week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

