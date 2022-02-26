JB Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,192 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX opened at $140.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.58. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

