JB Capital LLC Invests $466,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 56,697 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,181,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,631,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,631,000 after buying an additional 64,207 shares in the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

NVO stock opened at $102.75 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $117.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.