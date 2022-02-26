JB Capital LLC Invests $621,000 in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,961,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,413,000 after purchasing an additional 52,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 768,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $180.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.57. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $168.31 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

