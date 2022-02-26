JB Capital LLC Invests $842,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after buying an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after buying an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after buying an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after buying an additional 1,167,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $89.83 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 41.22%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

