JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,372 Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,372 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.57.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.28. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

