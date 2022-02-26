JB Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 8,939 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 432.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

