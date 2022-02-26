Jefferies Financial Group Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,460,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after purchasing an additional 83,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 283,487 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

