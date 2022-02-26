Jefferies Financial Group Raises Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
