Jeffrey Thomas Elliott Sells 1,557 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $107,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $78.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $140.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

