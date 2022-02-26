John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

John Bean Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $6.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

JBT opened at $110.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $98.57 and a 12-month high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $162,102 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,279,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JBT. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

