John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.10

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.10 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.92). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.83), with a volume of 2,308,720 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £529.36 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.65.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

