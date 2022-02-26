John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.10

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 315.10 ($4.29) and traded as high as GBX 582 ($7.92). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 576 ($7.83), with a volume of 2,308,720 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNZS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.80) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 451 ($6.13) price target on shares of John Menzies in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of £529.36 million and a PE ratio of -13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 361.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 318.65.

John Menzies Company Profile (LON:MNZS)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Menzies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Menzies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.