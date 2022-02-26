Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,357 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,946 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,044,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $166.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.88. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $436.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

