Jonestrading Trims New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Target Price to $4.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jonestrading from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 18.94 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

