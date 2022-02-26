JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $351.50

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 340.25 ($4.63). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.78), with a volume of 249,733 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 351.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 417.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.30.
JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JMC)
