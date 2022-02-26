JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €13.50

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.65.

DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

