JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Target Price to €34.50

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

