JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target to GBX 1,340

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,350 ($18.36) to GBX 1,340 ($18.22) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANTO. Barclays raised Antofagasta to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,145 ($15.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.76) in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($17.00) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.08) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.32) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,398.89 ($19.02).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,447.50 ($19.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,198.50 ($16.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.82). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,360.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,403.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

