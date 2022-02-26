JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 980 ($13.33) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.12) to GBX 920 ($12.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Workspace Group to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 850 ($11.56) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.51).

WKP stock opened at GBX 764 ($10.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -11.34. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 722.50 ($9.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 979 ($13.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 812.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 849.51.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

