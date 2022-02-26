JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Target Price to $250.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $271.33.

Get Heska alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $142.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.51. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 751.46 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Heska has a 12-month low of $119.63 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 1,944.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.