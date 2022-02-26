Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2,657.00

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,657 ($36.13) and last traded at GBX 2,657.50 ($36.14), with a volume of 108971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,800 ($38.08).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 6,285 ($85.48) to GBX 5,119 ($69.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,130 ($96.97) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,577.18 ($116.65).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,612.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,955.95.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

