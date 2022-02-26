Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.550-$8.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $870 million-$890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.72 million.Kadant also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.100 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:KAI traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $190.43. 85,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,072. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.91 and its 200-day moving average is $215.62. Kadant has a 12-month low of $163.17 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total transaction of $343,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kadant by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kadant by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Kadant by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kadant by 84.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Kadant by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

