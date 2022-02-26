Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kaltura from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. lowered their target price on Kaltura from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaltura from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kaltura from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

KLTR stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $8,319,000. Intel Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $82,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $53,105,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter worth $777,000. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

