Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Kaman updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.750-$1.900 EPS.

Kaman stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 331,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,340. Kaman has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.85 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kaman by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,768 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kaman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kaman by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,715,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components, super precision, miniature ball bearings, proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts, complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft, and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

