Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $99.34

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $99.34 and last traded at $99.43, with a volume of 10278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.17.

KRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.31.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.28.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total transaction of $166,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,184 shares of company stock worth $4,046,207. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $381,586,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,275,000 after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,638,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,659,000 after purchasing an additional 55,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,001,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 55,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 868,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,268,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

