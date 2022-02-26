KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.09% of KBR worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA boosted its position in KBR by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KBR by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get KBR alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 542.00 and a beta of 1.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 0.25%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is 488.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on KBR from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR Profile (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.