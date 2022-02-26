KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KBR in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Truist Financial also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

KBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

KBR opened at $48.78 on Thursday. KBR has a 1-year low of $30.27 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

