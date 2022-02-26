Keith Yandell Sells 16,894 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) insider Keith Yandell sold 16,894 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total value of $1,605,605.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92.

DoorDash stock opened at $100.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.19 and a beta of -0.36. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.69.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 46.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after buying an additional 4,074,501 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,252,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,733,000 after buying an additional 791,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after buying an additional 1,626,033 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.11.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

