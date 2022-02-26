Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KELTF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.95.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.