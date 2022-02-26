Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Leidos by 8.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Leidos by 213.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 144,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 98,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.53. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Leidos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.