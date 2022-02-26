Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $408,000 in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in IDEX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 4.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 12.3% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 2,564.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IDEX by 20.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 210,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,467,000 after acquiring an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $192.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $181.66 and a one year high of $240.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.09.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.