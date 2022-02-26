Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $506,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Raymond James reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

